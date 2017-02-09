Fast-Moving Snow Storm Closes Area Schools
Schools were declared closed this morning by the Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Spring-Ford Area and Perkiomen Valley districts, all in advance or during the first hour of a fast-moving storm weather forecasters predicted would dump up to 12 inches of snow in western Montgomery County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haron and sons auto
|Jan 22
|BirdSharif
|1
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Delco gurl
|23
|Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Manny Helmsworth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC