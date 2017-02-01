Area Scholars' Achievements Noted By Colleges

Thirty-one Pottsgrove and Pottstown school district residents have been honored through Tuesday for academic accomplishments and college achievements in announcements from their educational institutions. Michael J. Syrylo , bachelor of arts degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in psychology, magna cum laude; Samantha K. Brockway , bachelor of science degree in marketing; Geoffrey William Nasuti , bachelor of science degree in biology magna cum laude; and Elisa Corinne Rose , a master of education degree in special education.

