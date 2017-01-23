Steel River Opens 'Clybourne Park' Pl...

Steel River Opens 'Clybourne Park' Play Feb. 3

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Allison Fisher playing Bev, Tia Chanel playing Francine, and Marc Schule playing Russ in the local production of "Clybourne Park" POTTSTOWN PA - "Clybourne Park," a play by Bruce Norris and directed by Rebecca May Flowers, opens Feb. 3 at Steel River Playhouse and runs through Feb. 19 , with a total of 11 performances including four matinees. Critics say the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama "is a wickedly funny and fiercely provocative play that deals with race, real estate, and the volatile values of each."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haron and sons auto Jan 22 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC