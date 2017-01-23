Steel River Opens 'Clybourne Park' Play Feb. 3
Allison Fisher playing Bev, Tia Chanel playing Francine, and Marc Schule playing Russ in the local production of "Clybourne Park" POTTSTOWN PA - "Clybourne Park," a play by Bruce Norris and directed by Rebecca May Flowers, opens Feb. 3 at Steel River Playhouse and runs through Feb. 19 , with a total of 11 performances including four matinees. Critics say the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama "is a wickedly funny and fiercely provocative play that deals with race, real estate, and the volatile values of each."
