Saturday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

Operation BackPack Raised $2,500 During Gala The Pottstown-based charity that sends weekend meals home, literally on the backs of students in need, benefited from a fund-raising effort held New Year's Eve at Sunnybrook Ballroom in Sanatoga. Tuesday Phone-In Covers PA's Opioid Crisis State Sen. Bob Mensch, who represents Upper and West Pottsgrove, hopes area residents participate in a "telephone town hall" meeting planned for Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.