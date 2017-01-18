Saturday Brought New Ways To Buy Beer

Beer distributors across Berks and Montgomery counties - in greater Pottstown, Boyertown, Oley, and elsewhere - had the opportunity Saturday to begin offering six-packs and growler refills to their thirsty consumers, thanks to earlier state Legislature passage of changes to Pennsylvania's beverage laws. Sell liquor in shatterproof containers before, during and after professional and amateur athletic events, in the same manner currently permitted for malt or brewed beverage sales; and The legal revisions are intended to make beer, wine and liquor sales more convenient to consumers, Toepel said.

