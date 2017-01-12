Rep. Costello Schedules Staff Hours In Red Hill
A staff member working for Congressman Ryan Costello - who represents residents of Lower, Upper, and West Pottsgrove, Limerick, Douglas, and New Hanover townships, and the boroughs of Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville and Trappe - will be available to offer scheduled federal outreach assistance beginning Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the office of state Sen. Bob Mensch, 56 W. Fourth St. Costello's staff can provide help to constituents with federal agencies and programs. Those interested in a meeting should call his office at 610-376-7630 for an appointment.
