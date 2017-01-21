Programs Target Dating Violence Among Teens
Jordan , community outreach coordinator for the Women's Center of Montgomery County , used incidents from her own family life to illustrate points in a presentation Tuesday about discovering dating violence and abusiveness among adolescents and teens. She was the featured speaker to members of the Pottstown-based TriCounty Community Network during its regular monthly meeting at Montgomery County Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
