PMMC Names Its Two Top Directors For 2016

Awards designating its clinical and non-clinical directors of the year for 2016 recently were presented by Pottstown Memorial Medical Center, 1600 E. High St. , to Director of Rehabilitation Services Robin McMonagle, and Telecommunications Manager Wendy Lucas, respectively, the hospital announced Wednesday . McMonagle, a 26-year veteran of PMMC, is chair of its Falls Committee, and a member of the Environment Of Care and Interdisciplinary committees.

