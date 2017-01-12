PennDOT Plans Route 422 Patching Next Week

Intermittent lane closures are scheduled for three days next week on east- and westbound U.S. 422 between its Route 100 interchange in Pottstown to its Route 363 interchange in Trooper, the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced. PennDOT-authorized crews will conduct patching operations along that stretch of highway during the period from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, it reported Wednesday .

