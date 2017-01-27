Learn Paper Marbling At Pottstown Wor...

Learn Paper Marbling At Pottstown Workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A day-long workshop on the 18th century art of marbling paper, led by Ramon Townsend of the Colonial Bindery, is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pottsgrove Manor, the historic home of borough founder John Potts, 100 W. King St. The event is open to participants age 14 and older, and is likely to be enjoyed by those who love "the wonderfully colored patterns on the inside covers of old books," the manor staff said. Participants will be able to create between 20 and 25 sheets of marbled paper to take home during the session, and also learn techniques allowing them to create fine designs later at their leisure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haron and sons auto Jan 22 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC