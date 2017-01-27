Learn Paper Marbling At Pottstown Workshop

A day-long workshop on the 18th century art of marbling paper, led by Ramon Townsend of the Colonial Bindery, is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pottsgrove Manor, the historic home of borough founder John Potts, 100 W. King St. The event is open to participants age 14 and older, and is likely to be enjoyed by those who love "the wonderfully colored patterns on the inside covers of old books," the manor staff said. Participants will be able to create between 20 and 25 sheets of marbled paper to take home during the session, and also learn techniques allowing them to create fine designs later at their leisure.

