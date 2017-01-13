Friday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

PennDOT Funds Limerick Trail, Birdsboro Walks Limerick will add to its walking trail system, and Birdsboro will install new sidewalks and enhancements, with money awarded this week by the state Department of Transportation. Montgomery County's Latest Emergency Dispatches Did you just hear a siren? It could be the police, emergency medical service personnel, or fire companies being dispatched by Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.