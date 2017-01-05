Courage On Display Wednesday At 'Grove High
Emotional strength took to the stage Wednesday morning at Pottsgrove High School as one of its seniors, Sarah Pennington, described her struggles - and her successes in coping - with depression, anxiety, and a hair loss disorder known as trichotillomania to the school's student body. She gave not just one but four separate presentations, speaking to each grade level during the course of five hours.
