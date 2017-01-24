Ches-Mont Jubilaires Look For New Director

The Ches-Mont Jubilaires Chorus , the non-profit Pottstown chapter of The Barbershop Harmony Society, is looking for a new director, it said in an e-mail Monday . The four-part-harmony chorus is part of the society's Mid-Atlantic District, Central Division, and during 33 years has won several awards for its vocal performances.

