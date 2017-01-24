Ches-Mont Jubilaires Look For New Dir...

Ches-Mont Jubilaires Look For New Director

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

The Ches-Mont Jubilaires Chorus , the non-profit Pottstown chapter of The Barbershop Harmony Society, is looking for a new director, it said in an e-mail Monday . The four-part-harmony chorus is part of the society's Mid-Atlantic District, Central Division, and during 33 years has won several awards for its vocal performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haron and sons auto Jan 22 BirdSharif 1
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC