Area Girl Scouts Start Cookie Sales Today

Thursday Jan 19

Girl Scouts across eastern Pennsylvania, including troops in the greater Pottstown area, return today to a time-honored tradition: they'll launch the annual cookie sale to support their local, regional and national organizations. Sales are scheduled to continue through March 12, and this year marks the effort's 100th anniversary.

