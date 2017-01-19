Area Girl Scouts Start Cookie Sales Today
Girl Scouts across eastern Pennsylvania, including troops in the greater Pottstown area, return today to a time-honored tradition: they'll launch the annual cookie sale to support their local, regional and national organizations. Sales are scheduled to continue through March 12, and this year marks the effort's 100th anniversary.
