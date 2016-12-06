Tuesday Headlines In The Sanatoga Post

PennDOT will use federal funds to pay overtime costs for police personnel and related expenses as local departments ramp up efforts now into early January to catch intoxicated drivers and keep them off the roads. Experts say buying real Christmas trees like those grown locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Pottstown, and North Coventry both boost the regional economy and help keep more plastic out of area landfills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.