Slavic Christmas Music Scheduled For Dec. 18

Theoria , a quartet of four professional vocalists, will return to Pottstown to perform an a capella concert of Slavic and other Eastern European Christmas music and Western carols Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. in St. John The Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church , 301 Cherry St. This concert is free to attend and open to the public. A free will offering will be accepted.

