Sheriff Sweep Nets Sanatoga Man; 3 More Sought

One Sanatoga resident was arrested, and residents of Pottstown, Spring City, and Collegeville are still being sought, following what the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Monday was a "week-long, multi-county crackdown on 'most wanted' offenders for driving under the influence." The office said it began a sweep last Monday that targeted more than 40 defendants from Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.