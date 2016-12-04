Seniors' Project Went From Stamps To Stockings

What began with a few friendly letters, sent by supportive local senior citizens to U.S. Armed Forces' active service men and women deployed far from home, has blossomed into an effort by the TriCounty Active Adult Center to keep military pen pals cheery throughout the holiday season. Some time ago members of the adult center, temporarily housed in Berean Bible Church at 2675 E. High St. , started corresponding with those on duty, including many new recruits.

