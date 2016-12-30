SCORE Launches New Year With Two Workshops

Local entrepreneurs and shop owners may be able to lower expenses and jump-start their sales during the new year with two January workshops scheduled by the TriCounty chapter of SCORE, the volunteer-staffed and Pottstown-based arm of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SCORE plans to conduct a basic workshop in the use of QuickBooks accounting software Jan. 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. at its offices at 244 E. High St., Suite 102.

