Pottstown School Raises $650K, Moving to Former St. Pius X

The former Saint Pius X High School on North Keim Street in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County, is becoming the new home of Saint Aloysius Parish School. Officials at Saint Aloysius Parish School in Pottstown made a big announcement Friday during morning Mass: The K-8 school of 283 students would be moving a couple miles to another building in Lower Pottsgrove.

