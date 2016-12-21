Pottstown, Royersford 'Deadbeat Dads' Arrested

So-called "deadbeat dads" in Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Harleysville, who the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office claims failed to make timely payments needed to support their children or failed to show up for related court appearances, are among 12 men arrested by sheriff's deputies, according to a county press release issued Friday . Defendants must "be aware they can be arrested for missing court dates, as well as arrearages in child support payments," Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said.

