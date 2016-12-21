Pottstown, Royersford 'Deadbeat Dads' Arrested
So-called "deadbeat dads" in Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Harleysville, who the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office claims failed to make timely payments needed to support their children or failed to show up for related court appearances, are among 12 men arrested by sheriff's deputies, according to a county press release issued Friday . Defendants must "be aware they can be arrested for missing court dates, as well as arrearages in child support payments," Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Delco gurl
|23
|Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Manny Helmsworth
|2
|Residents Sound Off About Halfway House (Mar '10)
|Jun '15
|Believer
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC