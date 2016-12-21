Pottstown, Royersford 'Deadbeat Dads'...

Pottstown, Royersford 'Deadbeat Dads' Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

So-called "deadbeat dads" in Pottstown, Royersford, Collegeville, and Harleysville, who the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office claims failed to make timely payments needed to support their children or failed to show up for related court appearances, are among 12 men arrested by sheriff's deputies, according to a county press release issued Friday . Defendants must "be aware they can be arrested for missing court dates, as well as arrearages in child support payments," Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pottstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joe tornetta (Apr '16) Oct '16 fu joe 10
News Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent... Oct '16 silly rabbit 1
News Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08) Mar '16 DonnieDynomite 31
Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10) Mar '16 GW Black jr 11
Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07) Feb '16 Delco gurl 23
Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15) Jul '15 Manny Helmsworth 2
News Residents Sound Off About Halfway House (Mar '10) Jun '15 Believer 17
See all Pottstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pottstown Forum Now

Pottstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pottstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Pottstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,450,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC