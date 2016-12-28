Pottstown ArtsWalk Debuts Jan. 7 Down...

Pottstown ArtsWalk Debuts Jan. 7 Downtown

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

A collaboration between the arts and the community that hopes to inspire and renew interest in both local artists and local businesses is planned for Jan. 7 , as a partnership of organizations launches the first Pottstown ArtsWalk. It's envisioned as a free "day of discovery," open to the public, presenting fun, food and entertainment as visitors stroll from place-to-place among nearly 20 borough locations downtown.

Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Pottstown, PA

