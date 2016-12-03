Pennsylvania Santa Claus takes hobby, and season,a
Lebanon resident John Gable works in customer service for RR Donnelly, but around the holiday season, he becomes Santa Claus. Pennsylvania Santa Claus takes hobby, and season, seriously Lebanon resident John Gable works in customer service for RR Donnelly, but around the holiday season, he becomes Santa Claus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Pottstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joe tornetta (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|fu joe
|10
|Spotted Lanternfly quarantine expands to Allent...
|Oct '16
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pottstown 24 People Charged In Cocaine Ring (Aug '08)
|Mar '16
|DonnieDynomite
|31
|Debate: Marijuana - Pottstown, PA (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|GW Black jr
|11
|Moving to Pottstown? Schools? (Mar '07)
|Feb '16
|Delco gurl
|23
|Moving to Pottstown (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Manny Helmsworth
|2
|Residents Sound Off About Halfway House (Mar '10)
|Jun '15
|Believer
|17
Find what you want!
Search Pottstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC