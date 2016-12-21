Latest Scam Callers Claim To Be From FBI
You've probably read about phone scammers who call unsuspecting residents in places like Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, and Pottstown, and claim to represent the local police department or Montgomery County Sheriff's office. They demand their victims make a credit card payment to eradicate a bogus crime, or face being jailed.
