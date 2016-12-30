Hospital Names Spine Center For Physician
RECOGNIZING PHYSICIAN'S CONTRIBUTIONS - More than 100 former and current medical staffers of Pottstown Memorial Medical Center , members of the Pottstown Rotary Club, and friends and family members of Dr. Richard P. Whittaker recently assembled to unveil a memorial plaque in his honor. The hospital, at East High Street and Armand Hammer Boulevard in Pottstown, added Whittaker's name to its Center for Orthopedics and Spine to recognize what it called his humanitarianism and his nearly 40-year tenure at PMMC.
