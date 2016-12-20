Football Falcons Helped In Adult Center Move

Coach Rick Pennypacker and members of the Pottsgrove Falcons football team lent their collective muscle Thursday to the TriCounty Active Adult Center , helping volunteers and staff there move a trailer-load of boxes and furniture into the center's new home at 288 Moser Rd., Pottstown. The high school's players arrived after classes ended and worked "in freezing temperatures" to move the goods to the building's second floor for cleaning, the center newsletter reported.

