Aldi Expansion On Township's Monday Agenda

A minor land development plan to extend the storage facility of the Aldi supermarket at 297 Armand Hammer Blvd. is on the Monday agenda for the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 2199 Buchert Rd. Commissioners are being asked to approve the plan recommended by the township Planning Commission . The meeting is free to attend and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.