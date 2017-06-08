Workshop to feature us of New York Heritage Website
On June 27, there will be a special workshop at the Cleveland Computer Center in the Potsdam Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chuck Henry, Integrated Technologies Coordinator at Northern NY Library Network will be discussing the website “NY Heritage”, and we are hopeful that local historians, educators, genealogists, or anyone interested in broadening their knowledge of New York State history will learn of this event and plan to attend. Unearth facts about our state using New York Heritage at a free workshop, Exploring NY History Online.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuru message
|6 hr
|Potsdamguy3214
|1
|Curious
|6 hr
|73xvsshp
|1
|Millyard estates
|16 hr
|boo
|11
|Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11)
|Tue
|GettingHitched
|45
|Need affair
|Tue
|Heyyyy
|7
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|Jun 5
|tacoeater
|2
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Jun 4
|local yokel
|6
