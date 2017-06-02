Village to receive federal funding to replace weather system at Potsdam Municipal Airport
A system that compiles weather information pilots need to land and take off from the Potsdam Municipal Airport will soon be replaced. On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced $17,182,465 in federal funding for 36 infrastructure projects at local airports across upstate New York - including $235,440 needed to replace the Automated Weather Observing System at the Potsdam Municipal Airport, also known as Damon Field.
