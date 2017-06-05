Troopers charge Potsdam, Waddington residents with drug offenses

Two Potsdam residents were charged Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and controlled substance in a non-original container. Matthew A Deshane, 34, and Samantha A. Murray, 26, were issued appearance tickets by state police shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam.

