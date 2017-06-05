Target in traffic
In response to "Crossing Canton" which appeared in the May 24-30 issue of North Country This Week: I agree that the crossing lights for pedestrians in Canton are too short. I walk fast and when I am halfway through the crosswalk on Main Street after the lights tells me to walk, it begins to countdown and traffic from Park Street begins to turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Info ?
|2 min
|Info please
|1
|Nuru message
|21 hr
|Potsdamguy3214
|1
|Curious
|21 hr
|73xvsshp
|1
|Millyard estates
|Wed
|boo
|11
|Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11)
|Tue
|GettingHitched
|45
|Need affair
|Jun 6
|Heyyyy
|7
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|Jun 5
|tacoeater
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC