Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed America's Own Rent to Own to downtown Potsdam with a ribbon-cutting Saturday June 3. Owner Lee Rushlow's first store is located on State Street in Watertown. The store in Potsdam is his second and is managed by Matt St. Pier.
