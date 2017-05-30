Story from NorthCountryNow.com

The Rotary Club of Potsdam will honor Christa Carroll of Potsdam and Shawn Seymour of Hannawa Falls with the Paul Harris Award, and Robert R. Burns of Potsdam with the Service Above Self Award, at its annual dinner on Wednesday, June 21, at the Elks Lodge, 10 Elm St. Carroll and Seymour will be honored for their demonstrated commitment to the goals and purposes of Rotary and "in appreciation of their tangible assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world," a press release announcing the awards said. Longtime Rotarian Robert Burns will be honored with the Service Above Self Award "in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Potsdam community."

