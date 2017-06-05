Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Students at Lawrence Elementary held their Olympics Field Days event this past week, kicking off with a parade and torch-lighting ceremony. The event, which takes place every four years at the school, gives students the opportunity to compete against each other in educational events.
