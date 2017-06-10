St. Lawrence County property transact...

St. Lawrence County property transactions

Town of Potsdam: Unknown acres, Lot 3, Ruth E. Baltus and Kevin M. Ball, Potsdam, sold to John E. Mee, Potsdam $5,400 Town of Madrid: 0.52 of an acre more or less, bounded by School Street and County Route 14, Mildred T. Lucas, Massena, sold to Schiler E. and April D. Ashley, Madrid $50,000 Town of Massena: 2 Parcels, unknown acres, Lot 33 and Lot 35, bounded by East Orvis Street and Brighton Street, Robert E. Leroux, Massena, sold to Alyssa Gunsauls, Norfolk $48,000 Village of Massena: Unknown acres, Block 24, bounded by Sycamore Street and Bishop Avenue , Francis P. Cappello Esq., , Nancy F. Faucher and et al, no addresses given, sold to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., Oklahoma City, Okla.

