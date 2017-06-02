Required erosion control training offered for contrators
On Monday, June 19 the St. Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District will offer the NYS DEC required four hour Erosion and Sediment Control training for contractors and developers. The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 10 Elm Street, Potsdam.
