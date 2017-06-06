Potsdam Rotary Club will honor three ...

Potsdam Rotary Club will honor three members at annual dinner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Rotary Club of Potsdam will honor Christa Carroll of Potsdam and Shawn Seymour of Hannawa Falls with the Paul Harris Award, and Robert R. Burns of Potsdam with the Service Above Self Award, at its annual dinner on June 21, at the Elks Lodge, 10 Elm St., in Potsdam. Carroll and Seymour will be honored as Paul Harris Fellows for their demonstrated commitment to the goals and purposes of Rotary and “in appreciation of their tangible assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.” Longtime Rotarian Robert Burns will be honored with the Service Above Self Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Potsdam community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the hell is Taco Bell? 14 hr tacoeater 2
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Sun local yokel 6
Millyard estates Jun 3 Sickofdrugsandcor... 9
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... Jun 2 local yokel 59
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Jun 1 judge2u 3
Megan from Walmart (Oct '16) May 31 Megan 9
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam May 31 VictorOrians 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC