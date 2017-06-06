Potsdam Rotary Club will honor three members at annual dinner
The Rotary Club of Potsdam will honor Christa Carroll of Potsdam and Shawn Seymour of Hannawa Falls with the Paul Harris Award, and Robert R. Burns of Potsdam with the Service Above Self Award, at its annual dinner on June 21, at the Elks Lodge, 10 Elm St., in Potsdam. Carroll and Seymour will be honored as Paul Harris Fellows for their demonstrated commitment to the goals and purposes of Rotary and “in appreciation of their tangible assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.” Longtime Rotarian Robert Burns will be honored with the Service Above Self Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Potsdam community.
