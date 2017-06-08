Potsdam men pulls away from Bustera s...

Potsdam men pulls away from Bustera s for NC Mena s Soccer win

Mark Misiak doled out three assists and six different players struck for goals as Potsdam turned a 1-0 halftime lead into a lopsided 6-0 win over Buster's in a North Country Men's Summer Soccer matchup at the SUNY Potsdam turf field on Wednesday. Breaking through for solo goals were Mouhamadou Cisse , Ted Cook, Tim Cook, Jordan Nihmey, Tony Betrus and Bobenchu Atems while Johnny Furcick and Willi Steinrotter each logged solo helpers and Connor Campbell made two saves working the crease for the shutout.

