Potsdam man killed in ATV accident

A Potsdam man was killed Saturday after losing control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving on Route 72 near the intersection with Kingsley Road, according to St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Keleher was driving a 1998 Honda ATV southwest on the shoulder of the road when he lost control, exited the road and struck several trees and the ground, police said.

