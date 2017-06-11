Potsdam man killed in ATV accident

Potsdam man killed in ATV accident

A Potsdam man was killed Saturday after losing control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving on Route 72 near the intersection with Kingsley Road, according to St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Keleher was driving a 1998 Honda ATV southwest on the shoulder of the road when he lost control, exited the road and struck several trees and the ground, police said.

