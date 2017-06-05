Potsdam man killed after crashing int...

Potsdam man killed after crashing into trees during ATV accident in Hopkinton

A Potsdam man was killed in an ATV accident Saturday evening after being ejected from the machine where he struck several trees and the ground, according to St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies. Edward J. Keleher, 40, was killed shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 72 and Kingsley Road, officers said.

