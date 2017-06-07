Potsdam man charged with DWI

Potsdam man charged with DWI

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Village police on Tuesday charged Jase A. Page, 31, of Potsdam, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with no/inadequate tail lamps and speed in zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11) 12 hr GettingHitched 45
Need affair Tue Heyyyy 7
Where the hell is Taco Bell? Mon tacoeater 2
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Jun 4 local yokel 6
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... Jun 2 local yokel 59
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Jun 1 judge2u 3
Megan from Walmart (Oct '16) May 31 Megan 9
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC