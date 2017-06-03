Potsdam man accused of violating order of protection at location where woman found dead
A Potsdam man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt after he was accused of violating a no contact order of protection at a location where a Potsdam woman was found dead. Village police charged Terrance L. Seymour, 40, of state Highway 345, at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|20 min
|For_reals
|3
|Anyone
|47 min
|Looking
|1
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|Fri
|local yokel
|59
|$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ...
|Thu
|judge2u
|3
|Megan from Walmart (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Megan
|9
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam
|May 31
|VictorOrians
|1
|Bump and grind
|May 28
|suggestion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC