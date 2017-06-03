Potsdam man accused of violating orde...

Potsdam man accused of violating order of protection at location where woman found dead

A Potsdam man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt after he was accused of violating a no contact order of protection at a location where a Potsdam woman was found dead. Village police charged Terrance L. Seymour, 40, of state Highway 345, at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

