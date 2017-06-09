Potsdam Food Co-op holding 3rd Thursday sampling
The Potsdam Food Co-op's 3rd Thursday Sampling will be held this month on June 15 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Featured will be thirst-quenching beverages, just in time for the sultry days of summer. These are new products and on sale during the month of June.
