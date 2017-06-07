Potsdam churcha s tax exempt status put into question
First Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St., wants to lease space for a yoga studio as an indoor recreational activity. To do so legally, it needs to rezone the property from Single-Family Residential to something that can accommodate the church as well as the yoga studio.
