Potsdam booters open 2017 NC Mena s S...

Potsdam booters open 2017 NC Mena s Summer Soccer season with shutout win

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Willi Steinrotter netted a pair of goals in helping to lead Potsdam to a 3-0 win over AMP in the 2017 North Country Men's Summer Soccer season opener for both teams at the SUNY Potsdam turf field on Sunday. Jordan Nihmey struck for the other goal while Ted Cook drew a pair of assists and Tony Betrus logged a solo helper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where the hell is Taco Bell? 7 hr tacoeater 2
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Sun local yokel 6
Millyard estates Jun 3 Sickofdrugsandcor... 9
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... Jun 2 local yokel 59
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Jun 1 judge2u 3
Megan from Walmart (Oct '16) May 31 Megan 9
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam May 31 VictorOrians 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC