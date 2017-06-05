Potsdam booters open 2017 NC Mena s Summer Soccer season with shutout win
Willi Steinrotter netted a pair of goals in helping to lead Potsdam to a 3-0 win over AMP in the 2017 North Country Men's Summer Soccer season opener for both teams at the SUNY Potsdam turf field on Sunday. Jordan Nihmey struck for the other goal while Ted Cook drew a pair of assists and Tony Betrus logged a solo helper.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|7 hr
|tacoeater
|2
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Sun
|local yokel
|6
|Millyard estates
|Jun 3
|Sickofdrugsandcor...
|9
|Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su...
|Jun 2
|local yokel
|59
|$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ...
|Jun 1
|judge2u
|3
|Megan from Walmart (Oct '16)
|May 31
|Megan
|9
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Potsdam
|May 31
|VictorOrians
|1
