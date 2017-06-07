Potsdam Amvets Post 282 conducting fl...

Potsdam Amvets Post 282 conducting flag retirement ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Robert J. Freego Amvets Post 282 in Potsdam will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 14 at the post. This event will be performed by members of the local Boy Scout Troop 27 and is open to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11) 13 hr GettingHitched 45
Need affair Tue Heyyyy 7
Where the hell is Taco Bell? Mon tacoeater 2
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Jun 4 local yokel 6
News Onondaga DA among many named in civil rights su... Jun 2 local yokel 59
$100 to any milf who will let me massage their ... Jun 1 judge2u 3
Megan from Walmart (Oct '16) May 31 Megan 9
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC