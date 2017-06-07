Potsdam Amvets Post 282 conducting flag retirement ceremony
The Robert J. Freego Amvets Post 282 in Potsdam will be conducting a flag retirement ceremony at 7 p.m. June 14 at the post. This event will be performed by members of the local Boy Scout Troop 27 and is open to the community.
