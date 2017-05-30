Pot charges in Potsdam, Oswegatchie, Gouverneur
State police charged Sumner Pierce, 25, Norwood, with speeding and unlawful possession of marijuana ar 2 a.m. June 1 along State Rt. 56 in the town of Potsdam, and issued him tickets.
