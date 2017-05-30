Petit larceny charges against Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Macomb residents
Christopher L. Trombley, 31, Ogdensburg, has been charged with petit larceny at the Walmart in Potsdam. He was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
