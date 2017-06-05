Parishville, Potsdam men cited with pot possession
Max A. Cline, 36, Parishville, was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana and a license plate display violation at 4:45 p.m. on NYS Hwy. 72 in Parishville, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bump and grind
|1 hr
|73xvsshp
|4
|Need single bi woman
|3 hr
|Biwoman
|1
|Need affair
|Fri
|Luscious
|8
|Nuru message
|Thu
|Potsdamguy3214
|1
|Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11)
|Jun 6
|GettingHitched
|45
|Where the hell is Taco Bell?
|Jun 5
|tacoeater
|2
|Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group
|Jun 4
|local yokel
|6
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC