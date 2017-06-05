Parishville, Potsdam men cited with p...

Parishville, Potsdam men cited with pot possession

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

Max A. Cline, 36, Parishville, was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana and a license plate display violation at 4:45 p.m. on NYS Hwy. 72 in Parishville, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bump and grind 1 hr 73xvsshp 4
Need single bi woman 3 hr Biwoman 1
Need affair Fri Luscious 8
Nuru message Thu Potsdamguy3214 1
Who is the Best Potsdam DJ (Mar '11) Jun 6 GettingHitched 45
Where the hell is Taco Bell? Jun 5 tacoeater 2
Left Libertarian / Anarchist study group Jun 4 local yokel 6
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC