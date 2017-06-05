Norwood man charged with arson, resisting arrest
A Norwood man was charged with arson Friday in connection with an incident in Potsdam reported at 9:14 p.m., according to state police. Lawrence G. Cordwell, 46, was cited with fifth degree arson with intent to damage property as well as resisting arrest, police said.
